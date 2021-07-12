Oklahoma Wants Pot Shop's Suit Booted Because It's Mooted

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma has argued that part of a pot dispensary's challenge to the state's seed-to-sale tracking regime is moot and that the rest of the case should be transferred, saying that since the suit was filed, the state has issued agency rules regarding the tracking system. The state said in a Thursday filing that Oklahoma's state legislature passed various medical marijuana bills in its most recent session, which, among other things, amended the statutes at issue in the case brought by Dr Z Leaf LLC to expand the marijuana facilities that are required to use the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority's inventory tracking...

