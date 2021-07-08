Treasury Warns Fed. Court Over Nixing 'Tax Mandate'

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Treasury warned a federal court it should be wary of Arizona's request to nix the so-called tax mandate of the American Rescue Plan, arguing that invalidating congressional law is among "the gravest" duties courts can perform. But Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a final brief the court should issue an injunction against the provision, arguing it's "among the greatest infringements on state sovereignty in American history." The briefs filed Wednesday in Arizona federal court are part of a challenge from Brnovich urging the court to nix a provision of the recent American Rescue Plan Act that could...

