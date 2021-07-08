Stryker Cos. Will Pay $15M To End Medical Device Patent Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A group of Stryker Corp. companies will pay $15 million to resolve claims that their patient-specific surgical instruments and orthopedic shoulder implants infringed certain Conformis Inc. patents, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing Wednesday. Conformis said in an 8-K form that on June 30 it reached a settlement with Stryker in which the company and two of its subsidiaries — Wright Medical Technology Inc. and Tornier Inc. — would pay Conformis $15 million for a non-exclusive license with respect to certain Conformis patents related to patient-specific instruments and implant systems. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, who oversaw...

