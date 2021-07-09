Big Pharma's Stock Spending Exceeds R&D, Dems Say

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Major pharmaceutical companies spent nearly $600 billion to inflate their stock prices and reward shareholders in recent years, easily outpacing their spending on drug development, House Democrats said in a new report aimed at boosting support for Medicare price negotiations. Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform said in Thursday's report that 14 of the largest drug companies threw down $577 billion on stock buybacks and dividends over the past five years, roughly 10% more than the $521 billion they devoted to research and development. The report also found that drug companies spent "a significant portion" of their purported...

