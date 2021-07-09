How EU Sanctions On Belarus Affect The Broader Economy

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The European sanctions regime against Belarus dates back to 2006 and is said to have been in response to Belarus' lack of respect for human rights, democracy and rule of law. Most recently, the Council of the European Union introduced a series of restrictive measures against Belarus during May and June of this year that it said were in response to growing rights violations — under President Alexander Lukashenko — including the forced landing of a Ryanair flight in the country in May and the subsequent arrests of journalist Raman Pratasevich and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, who were on the flight from Athens to...

