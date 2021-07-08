6th Circ. Nixes Ex-Williams & Connolly Exec's ERISA Case

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Thursday refused to revive a lawsuit by a former Williams & Connolly LLP finance executive who claimed Unum Life Insurance Co. of America wrongly denied her claim for long-term disability coverage after stress and abuse forced her to leave the firm. A three-judge panel said Lisa Holden, the firm's former deputy director of finance, couldn't proceed with her Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit against Unum because the insurer had a legitimate reason for denying the benefits. Unum had ultimately declined the long-term coverage because it found that Holden's myriad psychiatric conditions stemmed specifically from her position at the firm, not her work itself....

