Atty In Neighbor Spat With Justin Theroux Can't Shield Emails

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 1:51 PM EDT) -- A Fox Horan & Camerini LLP partner locked in a yearslong legal battle with neighbor and actor Justin Theroux cannot shield personal emails he exchanged with co-workers related to the dispute because the colleagues weren't his lawyers, a New York state judge has ruled. Fox Horan senior equity partner Norman Resnicow must produce seven missives he exchanged with then-junior associate Eric Fidel and firm counsel William Brodsky, according to an order by Supreme Court Judge Gerald Lebovits that was entered on Wednesday. Theroux's suit, which was first filed in 2017, says Resnicow trashed his rooftop terrace at the Greenwich Village co-op...

