Swedish Crypto Fraudster Gets 15 Years In $16M Scam

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A Swedish hotelier on Thursday was sentenced to 15 years behind bars for using the proceeds of a $16 million investment scam to buy a resort in Thailand and for laundering money through various platforms, including popular cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Swedish citizen Roger Nils-Jonas Karlsson, 47, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison in California after he pled guilty in March to securities fraud, wire fraud and money laundering that swindled over 3,500 people. Karlsson must also forfeit several properties in Thailand, including a resort, and give up more than $16 million, the...

