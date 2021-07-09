2 More BigLaw Firms Give Associates A Raise

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 2:35 PM EDT) -- Goulston & Storrs PC and Loeb & Loeb LLP have announced raises for their associates, matching the prevailing market rate for junior associates while taking a varied approach to midlevel and senior associates' salaries amid a continued raise frenzy on associate pay. Loeb & Loeb on Aug. 1 will raise salaries for first-year associates to $205,000, in keeping with a scale set by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP in June, and will set a pay scale that tops out at $300,000 for eighth-year associates, according to an internal memo. Goulston & Storrs set its new pay scale for junior associates at the...

