Law360 (July 9, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- In a revenue ruling issued July 1, the Internal Revenue Service clarified that an investor in a carbon capture project doesn't need to own every component of carbon capture equipment within a so-called single process train to qualify for the carbon sequestration tax credit under Section 45Q of the Internal Revenue Code.[1] The scope of ownership required — described in more detail below — led to difficult structuring exercises in cases where new carbon capture equipment components were planned to be added onto an existing, but incomplete, carbon capture process train. The ruling also clarifies the definition of carbon capture equipment...

