Fed. Circ. Appears Split On Novartis' MS Drug Patent

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit wasn't in agreement Thursday about the strength of one of the patents covering Novartis' blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya, with two of the panel judges at times using the assembled attorneys as a medium to argue with each other. U.S. Circuit Judge Kimberly A. Moore believed that the main issue in the instant appeal had to do with negative limitations — language in a patent that specifically excludes something — and whether silence on the issue could count as a negative claim limitation. "Counsel, do you agree that silence in the specification is not enough under our case law...

