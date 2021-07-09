Ex-Dechert Atty 'Exaggerated' SFO Ties During ENRC Probe

Law360, London (July 9, 2021, 12:58 PM BST) -- Dechert's former head of corporate crime acknowledged at trial on Friday that he didn't remember substantial parts of his internal investigation into ENRC a decade ago, but may have exaggerated his close relationship with the Serious Fraud Office to boost his credentials. Dechert's former head of white collar crime, Neil Gerrard, has told the High Court in London that he believed his job was to give the SFO a "running commentary" on the status of ENRC's internal probe into allegations of corruption and bribery. (SFO) Neil Gerrard, Dechert LLP's former head of white collar crime, testified at Eurasian Natural Resources Corp.'s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS