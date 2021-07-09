French Finance Minister Calls For Carbon Pricing Floor

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 11:36 AM EDT) -- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire called for a price floor for carbon on Friday, saying it could mark an important first step for the world's largest developed and developing economies to help set a global price for pollutants. Speaking at a conference ahead of a global meeting of finance ministers in Venice, Italy, Le Maire said the best way to prevent companies from moving production to locations with weaker environmental rules, which is known as "carbon leakage," would be a single, global carbon price. But he said this was politically impossible at the present time. "So, let's forget about that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS