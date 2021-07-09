3 Firms Guide Crypto Exchange Bullish's $9B Go-Public Deal

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Bullish, a financial technology company preparing to launch a cryptocurrency exchange, said Friday it plans to go public via a blank-check merger in a deal valued at $9 billion and guided by Morgan Lewis, Kirkland and Paul Weiss. Bullish, which is registered in the Cayman Islands, said it plans to debut on the New York Stock Exchange following its merger with Far Peak Acquisition Corp. Bullish Global was launched as a subsidiary of blockchain software company Block.one this year with an infusion of cash and digital assets worth $10 billion at the time. Bullish said it's prepping a regulated cryptocurrency exchange that...

