Pa. Court Reinstates Philadelphia Workers' Comp Judge

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A workers' compensation judge can return to the post from which she was removed two years ago and have her termination expunged, according to a ruling Thursday by Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Court. The unreported opinion said the state's Civil Service Commission thoroughly reviewed the evidence presented against Andrea McCormick by the Workers' Compensation Office of Adjudication and would not overturn its findings that she be reinstated with full reimbursement. McCormick was fired from her position as a workers' compensation judge by the Office of Adjudication in October 2018 after several complaints of ethics code violations were lodged against her by attorneys representing...

