Minnesota Organic Seed, Food Distributor Hits Ch. 11

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 10:39 AM EDT) -- Minnesota-based organic and non-GMO farm supply and food distributor Pipeline Foods LLC has filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware bankruptcy court, claiming between $100 million and $500 million in liabilities. The company, which describes itself on its website as "the first U.S.-based supply chain solutions company focused exclusively on non-GMO, organic, and regenerative food and feed," filed its Chapter 11 petition late Thursday. Pipeline, headquartered in Fridley, Minnesota, provides organic and non-GMO seeds, fertilizer and livestock feed and distributes grains, beans, legumes and other crops grown on organic farms, according to its website. The company said in its bankruptcy petition...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS