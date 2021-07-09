DC Circ. Says FERC Must Address Power Supply Estimates

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday ordered the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to reexamine PJM Interconnection electricity market pricing rules, saying the agency had not adequately explained why it allowed the grid operator to factor in an additional incentive for power generators in estimating power prices. The challengers, including the Office of the People's Counsel for the District of Columbia and the Sierra Club, argue that FERC burdened consumers with extra costs when it approved pricing rules for capacity markets, where generators are paid for committing themselves to providing power in the future, run by PJM Interconnection, a regional transmission organization that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS