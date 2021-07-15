With OCC Reorg, Hsu Takes Agency Back To The Future

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Acting Comptroller Michael Hsu is taking the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency back to the future with a reorganization that will bring him closer to the agency's core supervision work, and hints that the Biden administration isn't in a hurry to replace him. Last week, the OCC announced plans for an organizational restructuring that will do away with the agency's chief operating officer role currently held by Blake Paulson, removing a layer of management between Hsu and the agency's bank supervision units. Those units will report directly to the comptroller's office once the changes are implemented this summer, but...

