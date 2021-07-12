Liquidator Can't Use Insurers' Assets To Exceed Benefit Caps

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania court shot down a bid by the liquidator for two defunct providers of long-term care insurance to allow policyholders to reap the full amount of coverage their policies entitled them to despite caps set by various state guaranty associations that have since assumed responsibility for paying their claims. The plan from Pennsylvania's insurance commissioner called for the creation of a new entity to pay claims from Penn Treaty Network America Insurance Co. and American Network Insurance Co. policyholders in instances where state guaranty associations, which act as a safety net to provide coverage when insurers go belly up, limited...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS