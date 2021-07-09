Drug Prices Are Prime Target In Biden's Competition Order

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's executive order Friday to invigorate competition across the American economy focused intensely on prescription drug costs, including a demand that top health officials rapidly devise a plan to cut spending on overpriced drugs. The order called on more than a dozen federal agencies to pursue more than 70 initiatives, but many of its splashiest initiatives involved drug prices, a perennial pocketbook concern for voters. In a Friday signing ceremony at the White House, Biden devoted a sizable portion of his remarks to the order's drug pricing provisions. "Americans pay two-and-a-half times more for prescription drugs than in any...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS