Colo. Equal Pay Law Is Raising Job Post Hurdles Nationwide

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 2:05 PM EDT) -- What is happening out in Colorado? Sitting here in my New York City office, I have in the last few weeks received an unusual uptick in queries about a relatively new Colorado employment law, the Equal Pay for Equal Work Act,[1] which went into effect Jan. 1. The queries are coming not from employers that are based in Colorado, have an office or facility in Colorado, or even have an employee working in Colorado, but rather from employers who have no connection at all to Colorado, except that they might hire someone who would work remotely from Colorado. This development is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS