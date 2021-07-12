Humanigen, Savant Dispute Over Drug Development Narrowed

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Superior Court judge handed down a series of rulings on dueling motions for summary judgment in a dispute between Humanigen Inc. and Savant Neglected Diseases LLC, narrowing the scope of the legal battle arising from an abandoned drug development deal. In an opinion issued Friday by Superior Court Judge Paul R. Wallace, the court granted three early wins in the suits over the development of benznidazole as a treatment for Chagas disease, an insect-borne parasitic illness common in poverty-stricken areas of Latin America. Judge Wallace granted Humanigen's summary judgment motion on a claim lodged by Savant that Humaigen breached...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS