Miami-Dade Shuts Ailing Courthouse After Engineer's Report

Law360 (July 11, 2021, 12:43 PM EDT) -- Miami-Dade County's civil courthouse was shut down Friday after an engineer's report prompted by the recent condominium collapse in nearby Surfside recommended closing several floors and making repairs quickly. The engineer's report of the historic 1928 courthouse identified a number of safety concerns and recommended that floors 16 and above be closed to staff while repairs are made, according to a statement from Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court Chief Judge Nushin G. Sayfie and Miami-Dade County Clerk of the Courts Harvey Ruvin. They said the county has already assigned a team to begin work immediately. The basement...

