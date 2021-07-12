8 Big Insurers Set Net-Zero Climate Goal By 2050

Law360, London (July 12, 2021, 2:35 PM BST) -- Eight major insurers including Allianz and Zurich have committed to reducing their greenhouse gas emissions and have pledged to report on their progress publicly each year, as part of a plan to achieve a carbon-neutral insurance sector by 2050. The group of eight insurers — AXA, Allianz, Aviva, Generali, Munich Re, SCOR, Swiss Re and Zurich Insurance Group — said on Sunday that they have formed a group called the Net-Zero Insurance Allianz in a bid to speed up the sector's transition to a carbon-neutral economy by 2050. The group is convened by the United Nations and is chaired by French...

