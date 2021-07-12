Insurers Face Higher Property 'Bubble' Claims, Law Firm Says

Law360, London (July 12, 2021, 3:23 PM BST) -- Nearly all insurance companies expect the number of professional indemnity claims to rise in the next year, a law firm said on Monday, adding that a sharp correction in the property market could see solicitors and surveyors facing action from customers. London-based Clyde & Co. LLP said 95% of insurance professionals in a survey expect claims to rise in the next 12 months, with two-thirds saying they will worsen in severity. The firm said the U.K. is having a "growing asset bubble," with rapidly increasing house prices due to government tax breaks introduced last year. When that bubble bursts, Clyde...

