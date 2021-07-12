Gov't Should Rethink Pension Portal, Consultant Warns

Law360, London (July 12, 2021, 3:11 PM BST) -- The rollout of a new government-backed project to reunite savers with lost pension pots should be staggered to enable retirement savings plans time to meet tough data standards, a consultancy has warned. Lane Clark & Peacock LLP said on Friday that the pension dashboards program should be launched with limited functionality in order to prevent any further delays. The portal, which will enable Britons to locate forgotten pension pots and calculate their income in retirement, was a key part of the Pension Schemes Act, which was passed by Parliament in February. The Pension Dashboards Programme, a division of the Money and...

