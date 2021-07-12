EU Fines UK Derivatives Repository For Data Breaches

Law360, London (July 12, 2021, 10:51 AM BST) -- The European Union's securities watchdog said Monday it has fined U.K. trade repository DTCC Derivatives Repository €408,000 ($484,000) for data failures over four years that breached the bloc's rules for over-the-counter derivatives trading. The Paris-based European Securities and Markets Authority has found that DTCC Derivatives Repository granted asset managers access to data that they were not entitled to. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) The European Securities and Markets Authority said that it has fined London-based DTCC Derivatives Repository PLC for infringing the European Market Infrastructure Regime seven times through data breaches. The action was the first time ESMA found data breaches at a...

