Aon Offers Client Disposals In New Zealand Merger Probe

Law360, London (July 12, 2021, 2:52 PM BST) -- Insurance broker Aon PLC has offered a package of remedies to secure regulatory approval in New Zealand for a $30 billion global merger with Willis Towers Watson, the country's antitrust watchdog said on Monday. Commerce Commission New Zealand said Aon has proposed offloading the largest business clients of Willis in the country, as part of a larger asset sale to rival Arthur J. Gallagher. The olive branch was offered in response to an inquiry launched in October last year by the watchdog. "The Commission is assessing whether the proposed undertaking resolves its preliminary competition concerns," the regulator said. The Aon-Willis...

