Paul Hastings Snags Private Investment Partner From Dentons

Law360, London (July 12, 2021, 5:29 PM BST) -- Paul Hastings LLP said on Monday that it has nabbed the U.K. head of Dentons' private funds practice to join its London office. Ted Craig has joined Paul Hastings as a partner in its private investment funds practice, the law firm said. He brings with him experience in forming funds, investments and transactions. He has counseled sponsors on structuring and establishing private funds. And he advises them on carried interest, which is the share of the profits that they will receive, Paul Hastings said. Craig also represents experienced investors on investing in private funds, the firm said. "I am excited about...

