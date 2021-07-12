No Suspicions Over Ex-Dechert Pro's SFO Talks, Atty Says

Law360, London (July 12, 2021, 3:51 PM BST) -- A Dechert LLP partner testified at ENRC's negligence trial on Monday that she was never concerned the firm's former head of white collar crime had crossed the line from aiding the Kazakh mining company in an internal probe to feeding investigators confidential information. Caroline Black, a partner on Dechert's corporate investigation's team, told the High Court in London that she never harbored doubts that Neil Gerrard was acting in anything but Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. Ltd.'s best interests as part of an internal investigation nearly a decade ago that has since spawned a Serious Fraud Office probe. "I never had any...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS