USDA Plans Competition Policy Under Biden Executive Order

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $500 million to help new players enter the meat and poultry processing industry, as part of President Joe Biden's recent executive order aimed at boosting competition across sectors of the U.S. economy. The move was announced Friday, the same day Biden finalized the executive order targeting consolidation in agriculture, labor markets, health care and technology. The $500 million investment is coming from the American Rescue Plan passed earlier this year and will go toward grants, loans and technical assistance for new entrants into the meat and poultry processing market with the goal of increasing...

