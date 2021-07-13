Shutts & Bowen Appoints New Firmwide Managing Partner

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 1:11 PM EDT) -- Business law firm Shutts & Bowen LLP on Monday named Orlando-based commercial litigator Jack C. McElroy as its firmwide managing partner. Appointed by the firm's executive committee, he will work with the group in overseeing the growth of Shutt's & Bowen's eight offices across Florida, including Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Tallahassee. "Jack McElroy has established himself as one of Central Florida's leading commercial litigators and has helped expand the firm's footprint in this very important market," said the firm's chairman Bowman Brown. "We look forward to his leadership and expertise as we continue our growth trajectory, all while providing quality counsel...

