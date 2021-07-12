Long-Waiting Calif. Bench Gets 7th Vacancy In Southern Calif.

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Q. Hayes plans to take senior status this summer, the federal judiciary reported over the weekend, leaving the busy Southern District of California with seven vacancies out of its 13 judgeships as the state awaits its first judicial nominees under the Biden administration. Judge Hayes submitted notice last week that he will enter judicial semiretirement effective Aug. 1, the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts reported Saturday. The appointee of President George W. Bush would leave active status after almost 18 years on the bench. Senior status allows judges to ease into retirement with a smaller caseload....

