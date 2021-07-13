Cop's 'Implausible' Pot Smell Claim Gets Evidence Quashed

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 10:00 AM EDT) -- A federal judge has agreed to suppress evidence against a motorist accused of gun crimes after finding a police officer's claims about smelling pot from the motorist's car while riding around in his own squad car to be "'contrary to the laws of nature.'" In a Friday order, U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt found that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hiser's testimony about why he stopped the driver, Davon Gray, didn't show that the officer had good reason to believe Gray may have been violating the law. Indeed, Judge Pratt said, case law dealing with related questions "supports a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS