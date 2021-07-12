Nordic Startup Lunar Nabs €210M To Grow Digital Banking Biz

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Nordic digital bank Lunar said Monday it raised €210 million ($250 million) in a Series D funding round that will go toward expanding its online financial services. Lunar offers bank accounts, Visa cards, pay-later technology, travel insurance and a stock-investing service for consumers as well as digital banking services for small businesses, according to its website. The company obtained its European banking license in 2019, its website says. Founded in Denmark, Lunar also has a presence in Sweden and Norway and boasts over 325,000 customers — a customer base that nearly doubled in the last year, according to the announcement....

