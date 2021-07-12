Fed. Circ. Declines To Revive Sunoco Patents Axed By PTAB

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday backed a pair of Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions that invalidated two Sunoco gas blending patents, wiping out two of four patents at the heart of a $6 million judgment in the company's favor. A three-judge panel summarily affirmed the PTAB's April 2020 decisions in a one-line order following oral arguments on Friday, handing a win to Magellan Midstream Partners, which had challenged the patents in a pair of October 2018 petitions. Sunoco Partners Marketing and Terminals LP argued on appeal that the board's decisions should be reversed because it construed the term "gasoline" too...

