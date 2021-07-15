6 Things To Know About Cannabis M&A Transactions

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- If you've been paying attention to the financial markets and world of mergers and acquisitions over the past several months, you've likely noticed that the cannabis industry has been on fire. Activity picked up in late 2020 and has continued strong this year. This recent activity follows a slowdown that began in 2019 and continued into 2020 because of many factors including the continuing federal illegality of cannabis in the U.S., a wave of consolidation in 2018, and the COVID-19 pandemic. As evidence, Tilray Inc. and Aphria Inc. completed a $3.8 billion deal in May to create "the leading cannabis-focused consumer packaged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS