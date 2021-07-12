Novant Can't Send COVID Coverage Suit Back To State Court

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge rejected Novant Health's attempt to move its COVID-19 insurance coverage suit against a Zurich unit back to state court. In a two-page order issued Monday, U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Eagles said the health care company's policy with American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co. doesn't limit jurisdiction to the state court where the suit was filed. The jurisdiction clause in the policy says that any disputes "will be exclusively subject to the jurisdiction of a court of competent jurisdiction within the USA," according to court documents. While Novant had argued that the clause limits jurisdiction to...

