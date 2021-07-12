Flipkart Lands $37.6B Value With Fundraise Led By 2 Firms

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart said Monday that it closed a $3.6 billion funding round led by investors including Walmart and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and is now valued at $37.6 billion, with help from Hogan Lovells and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. Flipkart, which is majority-owned by Walmart, launched as an online bookseller in 2007 and now sells millions of products across 80 categories, including appliances, clothing, groceries and home goods, according to its website. Other co-lead investors in this latest round include Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. The fundraise also featured support from the...

