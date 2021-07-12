5th Circ. To Allow Judge's Courtroom Prayers Amid Appeal

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has ruled that a local Texas justice of the peace can continue allowing volunteer chaplains to open his court proceedings with prayer while he appeals a federal court ruling that the practice violates the establishment clause of the First Amendment. A three-judge panel of the appellate court determined Friday that Montgomery County Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack had "made a strong showing that the district court erred" when it ordered him in May to stop the practice. "It's beyond cavil that Judge Mack will be irreparably harmed in the absence of a stay pending appeal," the panel wrote, adding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS