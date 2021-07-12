Holland & Knight And Kasowitz Hike Associate Pay

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Associate pay raises are continuing to flow throughout July, with reports Monday of raises at Holland & Knight LLP and Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP that match the new industry standard for large law firm base compensation. Holland & Knight will implement raises in line with the Davis Polk & Wardwell compensation scale for associates at the end of September, but the pay hikes will be retroactive to Aug. 1, according to an internal memo sent Monday to all U.S. partner-track associates by managing partner Steven Sonberg. Aug. 1 is the effective date of Holland & Knight's merger with Thompson & Knight,...

