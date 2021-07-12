Watchdog Says EPA Water Data Too Murky To Track Progress

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, amid a general downturn in enforcement activity, has failed to ensure the accuracy of Clean Water Act compliance data, hampering its ability to ensure the law is being followed across the country, a new report said Monday. The report, issued by the U.S. Government Accountability Office, said that although the EPA posts data on its website from individual states about their compliance and enforcement activities related to National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit programs, the data isn't reliable for tracking increases or decreases in those activities since 2015. "The agency has not ensured that all states'...

