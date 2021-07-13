Reinsurers Could Face $400M Bill From Olympics Crowd Ban

Law360, London (July 13, 2021, 12:47 PM BST) -- Reinsurers could face a bill of up to $400 million after the decision to ban spectators at the Tokyo Olympic Games, according to Fitch Ratings. But the London-based ratings agency said on Monday that the payout is still only between 10% and 15% of the total amount that reinsurers would have been forced to pay if the massive sporting event, which starts on July 23, had been canceled outright. The Japanese government declared a state of emergency last Thursday amid rising numbers of cases of COVID-19 in the country, saying that spectators would not be allowed in to any Olympic venues in...

