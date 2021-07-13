UK Pension Transfers Slow After FCA Contingent Fee Ban

Law360, London (July 13, 2021, 2:29 PM BST) -- The number of people looking to transfer their savings out of their workplace retirement schemes has fallen to record lows since the introduction of new regulations on financial advisers last year, a consultancy has said. Lane Clark & Peacock LLP said on Monday just 17 out of every 10,000 retirement savings plan members transferred their savings out of defined benefit schemes in the last quarter of 2020. This is the lowest figure since the introduction of pensions freedoms in 2015, and nearly half of those seen in the first three months of 2020. The drop came after the introduction of a...

