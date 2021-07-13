EU Weighs Expanding Climate Disclosure Rules

Law360, London (July 13, 2021, 2:29 PM BST) -- The European Commission is seeking responses as it considers modifying rules that govern how companies report to investors about the environmental impact of their assets after the existing regime was criticized for being too restrictive in separating "green" and "not green" activities. The European Union's executive arm said on Monday that it is weighing whether to add two new categories to its so-called taxonomy for green investments and has asked for feedback from businesses, investors and regulators. The regime, which forces businesses to disclose whether their assets and investments contribute to global warming, would have a broader range of categories that companies...

