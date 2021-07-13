UK Police Seize £180M In Cryptocurrency In AML Sting

Law360, London (July 13, 2021, 2:09 PM BST) -- London's Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday that it has seized almost £180 million ($248 million) in cryptocurrency in what the force believes is one of the world's largest money laundering stings involving the digital assets. The Met's economic crime command team said it seized the cryptocurrency from a 39-year-old woman in an investigation into international money laundering. The seizure is one of the largest of its kind globally and tops the Met's previous record of £114 million, from June, which was connected to the same money laundering operation. "While cash still remains king in the criminal world, as digital platforms develop...

