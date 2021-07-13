Insurers To Accelerate Use Of Automation, Study Finds

Law360, London (July 13, 2021, 7:12 PM BST) -- Insurance companies providing global life, property and casualty coverage want to broaden their use of technology that is geared to make their actuarial work more efficient, according to global survey details published Tuesday by broker Willis Towers Watson. Insurers are looking to improve actuarial processes so that they can get detailed analysis and timelier insights from their information but are being bogged down by time limits and poor data quality, said Willis Towers Watson's Max Drannikov. Drannikov said such barriers can be overcome by improving their uptake of so-called automation, which refers to artificial intelligence-based technology, where computer systems get to do...

