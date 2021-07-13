Ex-SFO Boss Says Collusion Claims Were 'Drunken Boasts'

Law360, London (July 13, 2021, 5:47 PM BST) -- A former SFO chief defended his decision not to investigate "absurd" accusations that the agency fed insider information to help a Dechert attorney win work on high-profile fraud cases, testifying Tuesday that these were "probably the boasts of a man in drink." Ex-SFO boss David Green has suggested in the High Court in London that former Dechert partner Neil Gerrard was "drunkenly boasting" when he said that he had access to insider information from the white-collar agency. (iStock) Ex-Serious Fraud Office director David Green downplayed at the High Court his decision not to investigate an anonymous July 2012 whistleblower report accusing...

