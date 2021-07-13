Man Admits Forging Deed That Hid Assets In FCA Fraud Case

Law360, London (July 13, 2021, 2:38 PM BST) -- A man accused of helping fraudster Renwick Haddow hide his U.K. assets from the Financial Conduct Authority pled guilty to forgery via video link at a short hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday. Stephen Allen admitted to forging a trust deed that hid the British businessman's interest in the property in a smart district of central London, which the City watchdog alleged he knew would be used to prevent the property being sold to compensate victims of a multimillion-pound investment fraud. The charge was added to an indictment that alleges Allen conspired with Haddow to pervert the course of justice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS