2 Firms Help Lead Altus Power's $1.6B Go-Public Deal

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Solar energy company Altus Power said Tuesday it was going public through a merger with a CBRE-backed blank check company in a deal valuing the combined entity at $1.58 billion and is guided by firms including Ropes & Gray and Simpson Thacher. The merger between Greenwich, Conn.-based Altus Power Inc. and CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc. is expected to provide $678 million in gross proceeds, which includes a $275 million private investment in public equity component involving existing investor Blackstone Credit, according to a joint statement. "The CBRE partnership we are announcing today, through the proposed combination with CBAH, will allow Altus...

